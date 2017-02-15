WASHINGTON – Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo said Wednesday that although he plans to begin working on housing finance reform and changes to the Dodd-Frank Act, the poor relationship between Democrats and Republicans will hinder any progress.
“The climate right now in the Senate is toxic as I have ever seen,” the Idaho Republican said at an event sponsored by the law firm Jones Walker. “What is happening in the Senate right now … is a very slow process, much more slow than ever we have seen before and that impacts everything else.”
