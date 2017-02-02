A federal appeals court on Thursday denied efforts by 16 Democratic attorneys general, several consumer groups and two Democratic lawmakers to defend the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in a critical case that could determine the fate of Director Richard Cordray.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit denied three separate motions filed by Democrats and consumer groups last week to intervene in the controversial case, PHH Corp. v CFPB.
