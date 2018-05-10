Country Federal Credit Union, an $80 million institution based in MacClenny, Fla., announced it will convert its charter and change its name to Country Financial Credit Union, effective June 1.

The decision followed a vote by membership on April 12 and “many months of research, and discussions.”

Country’s FCU current field of membership includes people who work and/or reside in Baker County, Fla., as well as those who live or work within six miles of the credit union’s Baldwin branch. Under the new charter, membership will be permitted to all of Nassau County and west of Interstate Highway 295 in Duval County.





Country FCU branch in MacClenny, Fla.,



The credit union said it believes this move will “provide opportunity to serve its membership more effectively” and allow the credit union to “serve a larger community, be more involved with lawmakers who affect changes relating to financial institutions, provide the ability to increase member convenience, and help maintain commitment to local decision-making.”

Country FCU added it will remain “devoted to the rural and underbanked communities” and will “continue to be a positive influence” through community events and by promoting financial literacy.

“We are guided by the people-helping-people credit union philosophy and are committed to meeting all of our members’ financial needs at every stage of life,” said Anita W. Crews, the credit union’s president and CEO.

The credit union posted net income of about $926,000 in 2017, up from about $870,000 in the prior year.