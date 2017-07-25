A recent decision by the Canadian government could have long-lasting negative implications – both financial and otherwise – for that nation’s credit unions.

Last month, Canada’s federal banking regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, issued an advisory calling for a strict interpretation of the existing Bank Act, the Canadian legislation that relates to the operation of banks and credit unions in the country. The directive calls for credit unions to eliminate the words “bank” and “banking” from their websites by the end of this year, from all printed materials by June 30, 2018, and from all signage by June 30, 2019.