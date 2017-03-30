Critics have panned President Trump’s proposed budget for cutting funding for everything from the Environmental Protection Agency to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and – a credit union favorite – the Community Development Financial Institution Fund. But some analysts are forecasting that increases to the military budget could help CUs serving the defense sector, and even some of the proposed cuts could actually be turned into opportunities, as well.

Trump’s proposal is what’s known as a “skinny budget,” long on ideas and short on details – something fairly common for budget proposals early in a president’s term. While details aren’t currently available, the budget does included proposals for a 10 percent increase in defense department spending, along with 6 and 7 percent increases, respectively, for funding at the Department of Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs. The EPA, Army Corps of Engineers and Departments of State, Labor and Agriculture are all forecasted to see reductions in funding ranging from 16 percent to more than 30 percent.