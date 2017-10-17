When approaching security analytics and incident response, Public Service Credit Union faced various challenges with resources, such as log retention, data storage, administration and man hours.

“We needed a solution that made sense for our environment, satisfied our requirements, addressed our challenges, but also enhanced our capabilities,” said PSCU Vice President of Information Technology Carlos Vazquez. The $1.8 billion Lone Tree, Colo.-based PSCU turned to DefenseStorm, a cloud-based cybersecurity solutions firm in Seattle. In addition to proactive monitoring, Vazquez explained that DefenseStorm provides access to real-time threat intelligence, which allows PSCU to conduct timely forensic analysis.