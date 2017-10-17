Print Email Reprints Share

When approaching security analytics and incident response, Public Service Credit Union faced various challenges with resources, such as log retention, data storage, administration and man hours.

“We needed a solution that made sense for our environment, satisfied our requirements, addressed our challenges, but also enhanced our capabilities,” said PSCU Vice President of Information Technology Carlos Vazquez. The $1.8 billion Lone Tree, Colo.-based PSCU turned to DefenseStorm, a cloud-based cybersecurity solutions firm in Seattle. In addition to proactive monitoring, Vazquez explained that DefenseStorm provides access to real-time threat intelligence, which allows PSCU to conduct timely forensic analysis.

