Corporate One Federal Credit Union has chosen to adopt the Payveris MoveMoney platform as its provider of digital payments and money movement technology.
The $5.3 billion-asset corporate credit union serves 820 member credit unions from its headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, and resell Payveris services including best-in-breed bill pay, bill management, account-to-account and person-to-person money movement services.
Payveris MoveMoney is open architecture and supports a broad range of payments services.
“Payveris aligns 100 percent with strategic imperatives we outlined for digital solutions,” Lee Butke, Corporate One FCU president and CEO, said in a press release. “We share a ‘put members first’ approach, which emphasizes the need for simplistic yet high-value user experiences that we were hard pressed to find elsewhere. Most importantly, we share a commitment to investing in and offering solutions that effectively position credit unions for the pivot to faster, real-time payments.”
