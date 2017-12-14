Corporate One Federal Credit Union has chosen to adopt the Payveris MoveMoney platform as its provider of digital payments and money movement technology.

The $5.3 billion-asset corporate credit union serves 820 member credit unions from its headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, and resell Payveris services including best-in-breed bill pay, bill management, account-to-account and person-to-person money movement services.

Payveris MoveMoney is open architecture and supports a broad range of payments services.

Lee C. Butke, president and CEO of Corporate One FCU

“Payveris aligns 100 percent with strategic imperatives we outlined for digital solutions,” Lee Butke, Corporate One FCU president and CEO, said in a press release. “We share a ‘put members first’ approach, which emphasizes the need for simplistic yet high-value user experiences that we were hard pressed to find elsewhere. Most importantly, we share a commitment to investing in and offering solutions that effectively position credit unions for the pivot to faster, real-time payments.”

