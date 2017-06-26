Corporate One FCU in Columbus, Ohio has partnered with San Francisco-based fintech Roostify in an attempt to provide credit unions and credit union service organizations with a streamlined, digital mortgage platform.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our strategy to help credit unions succeed in the mobile-digital financial marketplace,” Corporate One President and CEO Lee Butke said in a statement. “As we see the continued growth in mortgage lending intersect with the consumer-driven move toward online/mobile purchasing for all financial products, this platform offers credit unions an opportunity to develop a competitive advantage in mortgage lending."