Corporate Central Credit Union on Tuesday announced the launch of Emergifi, its new, wholly owned credit union service organization.
The $1.7 billion Corporate Central said Emergifi will be focused on serving only credit unions. It added Emergifi’s technology solutions are designed to keep credit unions on the “leading edge” of systems innovation and service delivery, “improving productivity and security while reducing cost and risk.”
