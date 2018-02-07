Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, Lockport, N.Y., on Wednesday said Eric Hepkins has been selected to be the $422 million credit union’s next chief executive officer.

Hepkins will replace Ann Hood, who will be retiring on Feb. 28 after 34 years with the credit union.

Cornerstone Community FCU said the hiring of Hepkins is the culmination of a “thorough, national search” that began last summer. Hepkins is a Western New York native with more than 17 years’ experience in the financial services industry, including senior roles in technology, strategic transformation, lending and retail distribution. He comes to the credit union from HSBC Bank, where he has been senior vice president, U.S. Head of Retail Transformation and Streamlining. Prior to that he served as Head of Retail Banking for Evans Bank, as well as in various retail and administrative positions within HSBC.

“The board and I are delighted that Eric will be joining us to lead Cornerstone” David Nemi, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “His background, experience and education will make him an excellent addition to our management team. He will be a great leader for our employees.”

“I am incredibly honored, and deeply humbled, to join the Cornerstone family,” said Hepkins. “Cornerstone really has a rare combination of a passion for family, amazingly talented people and an undying dedication to member service. The organization has had outstanding leadership over the past 20 years, and is well-positioned to continue building on a model of sustainable, community-focused growth.”

Hepkins holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the State University of New York, College at Geneseo and a Masters of Business Administration from the University at Buffalo, School of Management. In his new role he will oversee operations of the credit unions five branches throughout Niagara County.

