San Diego-based credit union core processing vendor Corelation, Inc., on Monday said it has signed $405 million Fort Bragg Federal Credit Union, Fort Bragg, N.C., to be the newest client user of its KeyStone system.

Fort Bragg FCU, which serves approximately 40,000 members, said it will convert to Corelation’s KeyStone core processing system March 1, 2019. The credit union added it is looking to move to a hosted solution, so it is partnering with SwitchThink, a KeyStone CUSO, for assistance in making the change.

The credit union said it chose Corelation because the CU was, “Looking to greatly enhance its member experience through planned technology initiatives, which also will differentiate it from the competition,” Fort Bragg FCU said in a statement.

Todd Kenthack, president and CEO of Fort Bragg FCU

Todd Kenthack, Fort Bragg FCU’s president and CEO, said using KeyStone will allow the credit union to “more easily integrate” with third parties of its choosing. Kenthack said the core’s interface design will facilitate frontline employee training to deliver a quicker and more efficient service experience for members.

“After spending time with the Corelation team, you quickly discover their enthusiasm and positive can-do spirit is genuine and pervasive at all levels,” Kenthack said. “This clearly sets the company apart from its competitors.”

Kenthack described Fort Bragg FCU as a “growth-oriented” credit union with “many” current and planned initiatives aimed at improving its member experience. He said this approach will require it to continue to deliver valued innovative solutions that fully leverage technology and differentiate it from competitors.

“While Corelation is a relatively young company, it has quickly earned an outstanding reputation as a top-tier core provider,” Kenthack said. “This achievement is not at all surprising considering John Landis’ past success within the space and the knowledgeable and experienced team he and Theresa [Benavidez] have assembled in recent years.”

“Our commitment to creating the very best technology is reflected in the dedication of our staff and the sophistication of our system,” stated Benavidez, Corelation’s president/CEO. “KeyStone’s scalable design and unlimited potential for integrations will allow it to grow with Fort Bragg as their business needs evolve. We are proud that they have chosen to partner with us.”

