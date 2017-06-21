Print Email Reprints Share

Credit union core processing vendor Corelation joined Dallas-based Lone Star CU to mark a pair of milestones: Correlation performed its 50th conversion as Lone Star CU celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Corelation installed its KeyStone system at the $121 million institution in early June.

