Credit union core processing vendor Corelation joined Dallas-based Lone Star CU to mark a pair of milestones: Correlation performed its 50th conversion as Lone Star CU celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Corelation installed its KeyStone system at the $121 million institution in early June.
