The Cooperative Credit Union Association is awarding a 5 percent 2017 dues rebate to members in good standing in 2018, the association announced today.

The league serves credit unions in Massachusets, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware.

This will be the third consecutive year CCUA has returned a dues rebate to members. The league has given back $125,000 each year.

Ellen Ford, chair of the Cooperative Credit Union Association and CEO of Rhode Island-based Peoples Credit Union

“We are pleased to be able to deliver the rebate. The association is working strategically to stay focused on our core areas and delivering value where the members most need it. Members are responding by taking advantage of all that we offer. The more we can do together cooperatively with our members, the better our credit union system will be,” Ellen Ford, association chair and CEO of Peoples Credit Union based in Middletown, R.I., said in a press release.

Members have a variety of options for how they use the rebate. They can have the rebate sent to them or contribute it to a variety of causes the association supports in their state, including the social responsibility cause or the “Better Values. Better Banking.” consumer awareness campaign.

Each state in the association controls its own branding, advocacy agenda and social responsibility efforts.

“We continue to show that each of our states, regardless of size, gets the same value proposition by being able to drive their local image, advocacy goals and charitable efforts, while enjoying the collaboration and camaraderie of the full group,” Ford said in the release.

