Members of Encore Federal Credit Union of Des Plaines, Ill., have approved a proposal to merge the $33 million institution with Consumers Credit Union, of Waukegan, Ill.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the National Credit Union Administration, the respective regulators for Encore and CCU, have both approved the merger, which will take effect on July 1.
