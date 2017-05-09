WASHINGTON – The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's prepaid card rule appears to have survived Republican efforts to reject it using an obscure legislative process that has allowed the GOP to roll back more than a dozen Obama era regulations.

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Rep. Roger Williams, R-Tex., both introduced legislation earlier this year that would allow Congress to use the Congressional Review Act to scrap the rule with only 51 votes in the Senate. However, a Senate vote on the legislation is unlikely ahead of a statutory deadline this week for Congress to act.