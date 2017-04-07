Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — A Senate Republican effort to use an obscure legislative process to restructure the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could derail any bipartisan agreement on targeted changes to the Dodd-Frank Act.

While the chances of sweeping financial reform are remote, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo and his Democratic counterpart, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, have voiced optimism about enacting narrower changes.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial