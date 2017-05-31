WASHINGTON — Bankers are reporting strong consumer confidence, but economic indicators appear to be lagging, according to a report released Wednesday by the Federal Reserve.

In the central bank's Beige Book report on regional banks, a qualitative survey the agency publishes every six weeks, officials said that most districts experienced modest to moderate growth from mid-April through the end of May. But some economic activities were more robust than others; construction and home sales were up while consumer spending was down.