CommunityAmerica Credit Union, Lenexa, Kan., on Wednesday gave back $8 million to members as part of its annual Profit Payout.

The $2.5 billion CU said it has issued a dividend for 22 consecutive years, and it has returned at least $5 million for six straight years. Individual payouts are based on use of the credit union’s products and services and associated account balances, CACU noted.

This year, in addition to the member payout, CommunityAmerica is performing a series of community and social media surprises for its members and for residents in the Kansas City area. On Wednesday, representatives from the credit union visited a local Hy-Vee grocery store and gave everyone in line a $100 Hy-Vee gift card. Also Wednesday, the CU sent employees to a local restaurant to distribute $20 gift cards toward lunch.

In addition to paying out more than $5 million to members as part of its Profit Payout program, CommunityAmerica Credit Union gave back to consumers across the Kansas City area with gift card giveaways and more.

CommunityAmerica said it will host a sweepstakes on its Facebook page. Entrants will have a chance to be one of three winners drawn to receive a $500 Visa gift card.

The credit union said individuals can explore what they could receive in Profit Payout based on their potential relationship with CommunityAmerica by using its Profit Payout Calculator.

CommunityAmerica Credit Union has more than 220,000 member-owners nationwide. As of December 2017, CommunityAmerica ranked among the nation’s 100 largest credit unions. Based on deposits, CommunityAmerica is among the top 10 Kansas City-based financial institutions. There are 29 CommunityAmerica branches in Kansas City and one in St. Louis.

