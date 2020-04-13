Community Resource Credit Union taps 13-year insider as new CEO

Russell Ballard has been named president and CEO of Community Resource Credit Union in Baytown, Texas.

Russell Ballard, CEO of Community Resource Credit Union



Ballard has over 32 years of experience in the financial services sector and in his 13 years at the $581 million-asset credit union he has served as chief financial officer, executive vice-president and most recently, interim CEO. He succeeds David Frazier, who stepped down in January to take the helm at Texans Credit Union.

“Russell has been an instrumental leader in project management and strategic planning for the entire organization,” Randall Sanders, chairman of CRCU’s board of directors, said in a press release.

“Because Russell has been such an invaluable and integral member of the CRCU executive team for so many years, he is the ideal and optimal professional to continue leading the credit union’s strategic development for our membership,” he added.

Ballard is a board member of Baytown-West Chambers County Economic Development Foundation and a member of Baytown Rotary. In his free time, he volunteers at Habitat for Humanity and Relay for Life. He holds a B.A. in finance from Sam Houston State University.

Community Resource Credit Union serves more than 50,000 members. The credit union’s Q4 2019 call report reflected net income earnings of $5.7 million, a 1.4% increase over 2018.