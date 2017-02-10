Largely absent from recent discussions about financial policy has been the future of the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund.
It is unclear where the Trump administration stands on the fund, a Treasury Department program in which banks serving lower-income communities can apply for money. The uncertainty has some industry observers speculating on what to expect this year.
