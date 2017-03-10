Community Choice Credit Union, an $853 million institution based in Farmington Hills, Mich., said that the $165 million Michigan Community Credit Union of Jackson, Mich., will merge into CCCU, following approval by the boards of both credit unions and by MCCU members.
The merger also received regulatory approvals from the National Credit Union Association and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.
