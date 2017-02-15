Community Choice Credit Union on Tuesday said it gave back more than 50% of its 2016 net earnings – more than $2.1 million – to members through its GetBigReward$ program.
The $853 million CU, based in Farmington Hills, Mich., said the return to members was an increase of 9% percent over 2015 and a “milestone” for Community Choice.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In