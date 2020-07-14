© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

Colo. regulators approve FOM expansion for Premier Members Credit Union

By 
Aaron Passman
July 14, 2020, 4:18 p.m. EDT
Premier Members Credit Union in Boulder, Colo. has been approved by the state’s Financial Services Board to broaden its field of membership to include four additional counties.

Residents of Delta, Garfield, Mesa and Montose Counties – approximately 287,000 potential new members – are now eligible to join the $1.2 billion-asset credit union. Membership is now open across 16 counties in the state, bringing potential membership to more than 5.1 million Coloradans, or 88.8% of the state’s population.

“Our goal is to grow our membership base and make it easier for individuals who live or work within these counties to enjoy the benefits of banking with Premier Members Credit Union,” Chief Marketing Officer Jason Bauer said in a press release.

Premier Members earned $1.97 million during the first quarter, down from nearly $2.6 million during the same period last year.

