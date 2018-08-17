After months of tumult, CoastHills Credit Union, Lompoc, Calif., finally has a new president and CEO.

The $1.1 billion credit union on Thursday said its board of directors unanimously chose Paul Cook to lead the organization. Cook has served as CoastHills CU’s executive vice president and chief experience officer.

Paul Cook, CEO of CoastHills Credit Union

Cook replaces Dal Widick, who has been interim CEO since February.

Jeff York, until earlier this year the longtime president and CEO CoastHills CU, was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 6 and terminated on March 16. Earlier this week, As Credit Union Journal reported this week, York has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit alleging 16 claims of misconduct against the CU. CoastHills' board chair subsequently responded to York's suit.

The credit union said Cook’s first position at CoastHills, in June 2015, was as SVP and chief information officer. “Since February 2018, he has served as the EVP and chief experience officer for the credit union, and has played an integral role in shaping the credit union’s strategic direction,” Coast Hills said in a statement.

Prior to joining the team at CoastHills, Cook amassed more than 20 years’ experience in the financial industry, including serving as SVP/chief information officer at Heritage Oaks Bank, chief technology officer at Los Alamos National Bank in Los Alamos, N.M., and vice president of IT at Pioneer Federal Credit Union in Idaho.

CoastHills said it utilized a national search firm to conduct the process for its new CEO, which initially generated more than 50 applicants. The field eventually was narrowed down to four finalists: three external candidates and Cook. The selection of Cook was made on Aug. 8, which the credit union noted was its 60th anniversary.

“We were very encouraged by the caliber of candidates who showed such a strong desire to step into this role,” said Bill Anders, chairman of the CoastHills board of directors. “Our decision to choose Paul was unanimous, and we are all confident he is the best person to take us forward. This credit union has a heritage of service to our members, local communities and with Vandenberg Air Force Base. Under Paul’s leadership, we will continue our steadfast commitment to go above and beyond for our member-owners.”

“My wife Theresa and I are excited about this next phase of our lives here on the Central Coast,” Cook said. “I am humbled and honored to serve the 67,000 member-owners that make up CoastHills and to accomplish many more great things with the incredible people on the CoastHills team.”

Cook attended San Mateo (Calif.) High School, graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Political Science from Utah State University and obtained an Executive MBA from Brigham Young University.

