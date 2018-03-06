Jeff York, president and CEO of $1 billion CoastHills Credit Union, Lompoc, Calif., is on “temporary leave from the credit union,” according to a statement released by the credit union.

In the statement, CoastHills said Dal Widick has been installed as interim CEO. It notes Widick is a former CoastHills executive who retired in 2015.

On the information page for the credit union on the National Credit Union Administration’s website, NCUA lists “Dallis Widick” as the CEO of CoastHills.

“CoastHills Credit Union CEO Jeff York is on temporary leave from the credit union,” the statement reads. “The CoastHills board of directors has named industry veteran Dal Widick as interim CEO during this time to ensure the credit union doesn’t miss a beat in serving members and reaching its goals for the year.”

The statement, which is attributed to Hugh Rafferty, chair of the CoastHills' board of directors, says “Mr. Widick knows the credit union, its members and the local community well. With more than 40 years in the financial services industry, he served as president/CEO of three credit unions during his career. CoastHills is in good hands with Dal, and he has the full faith and confidence of the board.”

The situation is described in the statement as a “temporary leadership change” that “does not involve or impact CoastHills members or credit union operations in any way.”

“CoastHills has grown to serve the entire Central Coast with $1 billion in assets through the strength of our team,” the statement said. “Our exceptional staff is continuing to manage the credit union’s day-to-day operations and serve members just as they’ve always done. CoastHills remains healthy, secure and thriving, and it’s business as usual as we continue to focus on serving our communities and making a difference in our neighbor’s lives.”

The statement offered members a telephone number to call if they have any questions about the credit union or accounts. It concluded by stating, “Because this issue involves confidential personnel matters, the credit union is not able to provide additional information at this time.”

Asked if a notification had been sent to members in addition to the statement sent to local media outlets, a spokesperson for CoastHills said, “We haven’t sent anything to the membership because it’s a temporary personnel situation that doesn’t involve or impact members or the ability to serve them. However, we are always happy to answer member questions if they call or come into a branch.”

In its most recent call report, CoastHills said it earned more than $8.2 million in net income during 2017. As of Dec. 31, 2017 its net worth ratio was 9.26 percent (“well capitalized”).

Active in trade associations

York has been active in credit union trade associations. He currently is a member of the board for the Credit Union National Association, representing District 6 through February 2020. York’s bio on the CUNA website notes he has been in the financial services industry for more than 30 years. Prior to being named president of CoastHills in July 2004, he was the CU’s executive vice president.

York moved to CoastHills from The Walt Disney Company's credit union – Vista FCU in Orlando, Fla. – where he served as vice president of strategic planning and marketing, and as president/CEO for Vista Financial Services, LLC. Prior to Vista, York worked in marketing for both Alliance Federal Credit Union in San Jose, Calif., and Pacific Service Federal Credit Union in San Francisco.

York holds a BA in Economics from the University of California at Davis, is a Certified Chief Executive, a graduate of the CEO Institute and the Executive Marketing Institute, and a long-time trade association member.

Among his other leadership roles are:



Past chairman of the California Credit Union League

Board member of Card Services for Credit Unions (CSCU)

Board member of National Credit Union Foundation

Board member of Marian Medical Center Foundation

Member of the Mission Hope Cancer Center Advisory Committee

Member of the Economic Vitality Committee of San Luis Obispo



CoastHills Credit Union was founded in 1958 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, Calif. In October 2003 it adopted a community charter and changed its name from Vandenberg Federal Credit Union to CoastHills Federal Credit Union. It switched from a federal charter to a state charter in July 2014, and at that time its name was changed to CoastHills Credit Union.

Today, CoastHills serves five counties on the Central Coast of California, from Santa Cruz to Ventura. It has $1 billion in assets, 63,000 members, 12 branches and 240 employees.