Coastal Credit Union, a $2.9 billion institution based in Raleigh, N.C., announced that it has entered into multi-year sponsorship deals with the Durham Bulls Triple-A minor league baseball club; North Carolina FC soccer club and NC Courage women’s soccer team; and Kane Realty Corporation, owners of Midtown Park at North Hills in Raleigh.

As part of the partnership with Kane Realty, Coastal has entered into a title sponsorship with the firm, under which the outdoor venue is being renamed Coastal Credit Union Midtown Park.

The partnership with North Carolina FC and NC Courage is also a title sponsorship, as the Box Office at WakeMed Soccer Park will now be renamed as Coastal Credit Union Box Office.

Coastal CU explained that the partnerships with the Bulls, both soccer teams and Kane Realty will each provide an opportunity for Coastal “to interact with the community in locations where the credit union’s members and key marketing demographics are spending their recreational time.”

In addition, Coastal CU members will now have access to exclusive events and tickets at these locales, early entry into some facilities, VIP experiences, among others.

“With our new mission being ‘Bank Better to Live Better,’ we’re taking strategic measures to be more visible in our community in places where we know our members live, work, and play,” Coastal President and CEO Chuck Purvis said in a statement. “Each of these sponsorships allows us to engage in our community while strengthening Coastal’s brand and providing exclusive benefits to our members at the same time. It’s a win-win for all involved.”

