CO-OP Financial Services will award a shareholder dividend of $26.1 million for fiscal year 2016, raising its total patronage amount to $393.7 million since dividends 1996 when CO-OP first became a cooperative.
The monies are set to be paid out to CO-OP's 1,200 shareholder institutions over a period of time. The cooperative serves about 3,500 credit union clients total, some of which are shareholders.
