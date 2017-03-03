CO-OP Financial Services on Thursday said it reached an agreement with FCTI, Inc., a nationwide ATM network and service provider, that ensures approximately 8,000 ATMs located in 7-Eleven stores nationwide will continue to be a part of the CO-OP ATM network.

In July 2015, 7-Eleven, Inc., said FCTI would be its new ATM provider. The multi-year agreement between FCTI and Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.-based CO-OP Financial Services keeps the CO-OP ATM network in 7-Eleven stores, with the transition to FCTI operated-ATMs taking place during 2017.