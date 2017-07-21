Citing “increasing competitive pressure,” ClearChoice Federal Credit Union, a $15.7 million institution based in Wyomissing, Pa., has entered into an agreement to merge into Utilities Employees Credit Union, a $1.2 billion institution also based in Wyomissing.
Subject to approvals by the ClearChoice members, the National Credit Union Administration and the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, the proposed transaction is expected to close “later this year.”
