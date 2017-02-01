Clark County Credit Union on Tuesday said it distributed its excess earnings back to its members, making a total dividend payment of $3,002,536.08 for 2016.
The dividend payment is calculated based on interest either paid or earned in the past year through savings accounts, auto loans, new home construction loans or commercial loans, the credit union explained.
