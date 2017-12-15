Mary Greco, CEO of Milwaukie, Ore.-based Clackamas Federal Credit Union, has announced her plans to retire on Jan. 5, 2018 after a 38-year career in the credit union movement.

Mary Greco, retiring CEO of Clackamas Federal Credit Union

Aaron Goff, incoming CEO at Clackamas Federal Credit Union

Clackamas FCU's board of directors has appointed Aaron Goff, formerly CEO of Greater KC Public Safety Credit Union, as her successor. Goff will begin leading the credit union on Jan. 2, 2018. Goff has spent 20 years in the credit union movement, having led Greater KC Public Safety CU for 14 years, during which time he oversaw a 37 percent increase in assets, and spearheaded a rebranding and field of membership expansion.

During her time as CEO, Greco developed a partnership with Clackamas Community College to implement on-site financial training, as well as a program to assist low-income students with Matched Education Savings Accounts through the Northwest Credit Union Foundation.

Under Greco's leadership, CFCU grew to more than $350 million in assets with more than 30,000 members. In honor of her commitment to the credit union and her passion for serving the underserved, the credit union's board has announced a donation in her name of $5,000 to benefit scholarships at Clackamas Community College.