Citing coronavirus concerns, NASCUS pushes back annual meeting

The National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors has postponed a national event in New Orleans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucy Ito, president and CEO of the National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors

Originally slated for next week, NASCUS is postponing its annual national meeting for sometime later this year. The group has not announced a specific date. The group's annual State Credit Union Summit is currently still expected to take place in August in New York.

“The decision to postpone the national meeting was a difficult one, since we know how valuable this meeting is for those who attend each year,” NASCUS President and CEO Lucy Ito and VP of Education Isaida Woo said in a statement. “However, given the current situation in New Orleans and around the country, we determined this was the prudent decision — both for the personal health and safety of attendees and the ongoing operations of state credit union regulatory agencies, as we all face an evolving pandemic scenario.”

NASCUS is the third credit union group in the last week to reschedule a large event due to the outbreak.

As reported, the pandemic has raised questions about the viability of industry-wide conferences. CO-OP Financial Services’ THINK conference and the annual CULytics summit have already been postponed and additional cancellations are likely.