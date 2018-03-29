Doug Martinez has been named the new president and CEO of $650 million-asset Christian Community Credit Union, San Dimas, Calif., succeeding John Walling, who retired last year after 45 years with the credit union, including 39 as president and CEO.

Martinez took the helm effective Feb. 12, the CU’s board of directors said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Doug Martinez, CEO of Christian Community Credit Union

“We are thankful that God led Doug to consider this unique opportunity to help us grow the credit union to the next level. He brings a strong leadership and management background to the CEO position,” said Mike Pate, board vice-chair and search committee chair.

CCCU said its search committee engaged the services of Halftime Talent Solutions for a nationwide CEO search.

“With Doug’s first-hand knowledge, expertise, and network within the church and parachurch community, he will give innovative leadership to the staff and board in fulfilling the credit union’s unique mission of partnering with members and ministries to help them become better stewards and achieve their financial goals,” Page said.

The CU said as the credit union industry continues to grow through merger strategies, “Christian Community Credit Union will be well positioned with the thoughtful and innovative approaches that Martinez has brought to various entities and industries. His diverse business experience and skill sets will be welcomed by the board as he works with the senior team to identify, analyze, and maximize all future opportunities.”

Martinez has an extensive management background, having worked with American Standard, Inc., Price Pfister, Black & Decker, founding a privately held investment company and more.

“Doug brings strong marketplace experience coupled with a deep understanding and appreciation for churches and ministries and their unique leadership and financial challenges,” said John Pearson, board chair. “Our board diligently prayed and searched for God’s person. We are unanimous in our decision that Doug will give our credit union strong growth, thoughtful discernment, and the creative leadership to continue the legacy that John Walling gave us. We are so pleased and enthusiastic about the years ahead.”

Martinez previously owned CrossSection Ventures, a creative media company that provides strategy, brand development, publishing, film creation, graphic design, and development for ministries and nonprofits. Recent projects include The Shack, The Hole in Our Gospel, Ben Hur 2016, and The Chronicles of Narnia. The CU said Martinez’s strong acumen in market positioning enabled the company to successfully serve more than 250 clients since its founding in 2005.

Martinez is a graduate of Azusa Pacific University with a focus in finance and marketing. He has served as a director on a wide variety of for-profit and nonprofit entities. Presently, he is a board member of Medical Teams International and Urban Promise International and is on the President’s Advisory Board for Point Loma Nazarene University.

