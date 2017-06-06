Christian Community CU, San Dimas, Calif., announced its long-time president and CEO, John Walling, will retire at the end of July.
The $640 million credit union’s EVP David Estridge will serve as interim CEO effective Aug. 1 while the board conducts a search for Walling’s successor. Board Chairman John Pearson said the credit union will work with an executive search firm and will consider both external and internal candidates.
