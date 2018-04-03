Cherokee Strip Credit Union, a $70 million institution based in Ponca City, Okla., recently signed a contract to change its existing core data processing platform to the CU*Answers CU*BASE system, the CUSO’s flagship solution product.

Cherokee Strip CU is scheduled for a December 1, 2018 conversion, and will bring approximately 9,500 additional members into the CU*Answers family.

Johnny O’Hare, Cherokee Strip CU CEO

Cherokee Strip CU CEO Johnny O’Hare noted that while the CU’s legacy system had served them well in the past, a more collaborative and integrated solution was needed to move the credit union forward.

“We were looking for a holistic platform that was more intuitive by design, and therefore easier to learn and easier to use by both associate and member,” he said in a press release. “Building consistency in look and feel across multiple touchpoints is very important to us, as well as delivering more robust account information when and where members want it, and we felt that CU*Answers best delivered on these promises to enhance and simplify our member experience.”

Cherokee Strip CU posted net income of about $414,000 in 2017, down from about $1.29 million in the prior year. Meanwhile, the credit union recorded total loans and leases of about $44.9 million last year, versus $42.4 million in 2016.

