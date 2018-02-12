Mark Brennan, president and CEO of Clearview Federal Credit Union, has announced he will retire from the $1.2 billion-asset credit union on March 19 of this year.



The board of directors at the Moon Township, Pa.-based institution has selected current senior vice president Ron Celaschi to succeed Brennan as president and CEO.

Brennan began his career with the credit union in 1991 as assistant vice president of human resources. In 1993, he was promoted to vice president of human resources and training. In 2004, he was named president and CEO.



Mark Brennan, outgoing CEO of Clearview Federal Credit Union

“My time at Clearview has been the highlight of my career,” Brennan said.

Board chairman Robert Farrell commented that “under Mark’s leadership, he piloted the membership through a change in charter and name, and moved Clearview to become a billion dollar credit union.”

Celaschi first joined Clearview in 2008 as vice president of lending. In 2012, he was promoted to senior vice president of operations and lending. Prior to his tenure at Clearview, Celaschi was the president and CEO of Frick Tri-County Federal Credit Union (now an $83 million institution based in Uniontown, Pa.)

Celaschi also spent 14 years with the Pennsylvania Credit Union Association.



Ron Celaschi, incoming CEO, Clearview FCU

Celaschi holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Finance and a Master of Science in Business Administration.

