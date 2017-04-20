Anthony Grigos, Bay Ridge Federal Credit Union's executive vice president since 2013, has been tapped to succeed Gene Brody as president and CEO of the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based credit union.
But Brody, who has been with the $200 million credit union for 53 years -- 30 as CEO -- isn't going straight to retirement. The veteran executive will continue to serve Bay Ridge as board treasurer and chief strategy officer.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In