Anthony Grigos, Bay Ridge Federal Credit Union's executive vice president since 2013, has been tapped to succeed Gene Brody as president and CEO of the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based credit union.

But Brody, who has been with the $200 million credit union for 53 years -- 30 as CEO -- isn't going straight to retirement. The veteran executive will continue to serve Bay Ridge as board treasurer and chief strategy officer.

