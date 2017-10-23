While Northrop Grumman Federal Credit Union’s members were receiving communication that their loans were approved, there was a gap connecting members to loan processors.
“This led to many calls from members looking for next steps or information and we were spending a significant amount of time working to catch up with our member after they had been approved,” said Northrop Grumman FCU Vice President of Lending Cindy Phillips.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In