Chad Graves, senior vice president of operations and technology for $5 billion Ent Credit Union, Colorado Springs, Colo., took the helm as CEO on Oct. 1, replacing Randy Bernstein.

Bernstein is retiring following a 20-year career with the credit union, Ent CU said Friday.

