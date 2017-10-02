Chad Graves, senior vice president of operations and technology for $5 billion Ent Credit Union, Colorado Springs, Colo., took the helm as CEO on Oct. 1, replacing Randy Bernstein.
Bernstein is retiring following a 20-year career with the credit union, Ent CU said Friday.
