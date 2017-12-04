WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's rule to rein in small-dollar lending is too far along to be pulled back, but a Congressional reversal of the measure makes sense, said Mick Mulvaney, the consumer agency's acting director, on Monday.

During a briefing with reporters, Mulvaney said he had asked legal staff to brief him on whether the agency could retool the recently finalized rule, but acknowledged that may not be possible.

"It was fairly far out the door by the time we got here," said Mulvaney, the head of the Office of Management and Budget, who was installed as acting CFPB director last week. (His leadership is still subject to a legal challenge by Deputy Director Leandra English.)

But Mulvaney made it clear he backed a House effort introduced on Friday to roll back the CFPB rule via the Congressional Review Act, a law that gives Congress 60 session days to nullify a regulation via a majority vote.

“I would support the Congress to move forward with the” Congressional Review Act, said Mulvaney, a former Congressman from South Carolina.

Mulvaney said he spoke to Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Fla., who co-sponsored the bill, along with Reps. Tom Graves, R-Ga., Alcee Hastings D-Fla., Henry Cueller D-Tex., Steve Stivers R-Ohio, and Collin Peterson D-Min.

It "is the more appropriate place… for the Congress to handle it through a [Congressional Review Act resolution]," said Mulvaney.

Mulvaney also told reporters that he believes he can legally serve as the bureau’s acting director for up to 210 days. He said he expects to lead the agency for five to seven months as it’s taken time for the Trump administration to name new nominees and for the Senate to approve them.

Last week Mulvaney announced a freeze on hiring, enforcement actions and policymaking. He said he plans at looking at future enforcement actions on a case by case basis, but that will take time. He said there were more than 100 pending cases, including investigations that have concludes and ones that are already in litigation.

“I am looking at each of those on an individual basis,” he said.

As the Trump Administration continues to put its stamp on the bureau, more political appointees will be installed at the bureau, he said.

Brian Johnson, a former top staffer for the House Financial Services Committee, is already at the bureau assisting with day-to-day operations. Mulvaney’s chief of staff, Emma Doyle, is splitting time between OMB and the CFPB.

Mulvaney said he plans to “marry whoever the most senior staffer is” at each division of the CFPB with a political appointee.

“There are 1,600 people who work here, which tells you maybe they didn’t think they needed to have any political people here because a lot of the people here were political anyway,” said Mulvaney.

Mulvaney said English, who is deputy director at the CFPB and is claiming that she is the legal director at the bureau, is working out of a separate office. She has sent three emails asserting herself as the acting director. Mulvaney said he has told her to by email not to do so and has directed her to fulfill specific duties related to serving as deputy director. However, he said he has not spoken to her in person, citing that he is a named person in the lawsuit English filed.

Despite the battle over leadership of the bureau, Mulvaney said staff has been supportive and the transition has gone smoothly.

As head of CFPB, Mulvaney will also sit on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Financial Stability Oversight Board. He said he plans on being an “active participant” on both despite his temporary status.

However, Mulvaney said he hasn’t started having conversations with other agencies yet when it comes to regulations.

“All of our conversations to date have been internal here at the CFPB,” said Mulvaney.

He emphasized, however, that regulations promulgated by the CFPB under the Trump administration will be different.

“You could imagine that the Office of Management and Budget under the Trump administration might look very cautiously, even cynically, against rules that were produced by the [former CFPB Director Richard] Cordray CFPB,” said Mulvaney.

Yet he said he hasn’t charted a course for the bureau yet.

“I am trying to figure out how to articulate how things are going to be different,” said Mulvaney. “That is really what I need to set aside some time to do fairly quickly.”