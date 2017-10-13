The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Friday that the agency's enforcement chief, Anthony Alexis, plans to leave the agency after more than five and a half years.
The departure of Alexis, a former federal prosecutor, is likely to further fuel speculation that the CFPB Director Richard Cordray plans to leave the agency soon to run for governor of Ohio.
