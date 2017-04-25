Print Email Reprints Share

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday that it will hold a public hearing May 10 in Los Angeles on small business lending, an area that is likely to spark concern from bankers.

The consumer agency typically releases proposed rule-makings on the same day as a field hearing.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial