The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the New York attorney general filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a New Jersey law firm and its owner for allegedly luring 9/11 first responders and football players with brain injuries into taking out loans with high interest rates as advances on settlements.

The CFPB and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman allege that RD Funding, based in Cresskill, N.J., its owner Roni Dersovitz, and two related companies, RD Legal Finance and RD Legal Funding Partners, engaged in deceptive and abusive practices by falsely marketing and misrepresented up-front advances to consumers.