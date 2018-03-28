WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday it was seeking comment on the bureau’s guidance and implementation support activities as part of acting Director Mick Mulvaney’s review of the agency's entire operations.

“The bureau is seeking comments and information from interested parties to assist in assessing the overall effectiveness and accessibility of its guidance materials and activities, including implementation support,” the CFPB said in a press release. “The Bureau is also considering whether it would be appropriate to make changes to the formats, processes, and delivery methods for providing this guidance.”

The new request for information is the 10th in the series that is part of Mulvaney’s “call for evidence” to assess the CFPB’s overall effectiveness. The RFI will be open for comment for 90 days.

The agency said it was interested particularly in comments on the “positive and negative aspects of the bureau’s guidance materials and activities.” The CFPB said it is also looking for suggestions on updating the bureau’s approach to providing regulatory guidance, as well as particular areas of that approach “that should not be modified.”

The press release said agency “is considering whether it would be appropriate to make changes to the disclaimers used on certain forms of guidance.”