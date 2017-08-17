Print Email Reprints Share

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reached a tentative $183.5 million settlement Thursday with the court-appointed receiver of an Oregon private equity firm that could provide debt relief to 41,000 students of bankrupt Corinthian Colleges.

The CFPB and 13 state attorneys general reached a proposed settlement with the receiver of Aequitas Capital Management, based in Lake Oswego, Wash.

