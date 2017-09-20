The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to modify or exclude from public disclosure one-third of the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data that originators will begin reporting on their lending activity in 2018.

The CFPB proposal would exclude or modify loan-level data like property addresses and credit scores from being publicly disclosed to protect consumers' privacy, the agency said Wednesday. It's also proposing to exclude data that it says could be used, along with other public data, to re-identify consumers, such as the loan officer identification numbers issued by the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System.