WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday proposed a series of clarifications to its 2015 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act rule, which many in the mortgage industry have said is too onerous.

The HMDA "shines a much-needed spotlight on the mortgage market, which is the largest consumer financial market in the world,” CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in a press release. “Today’s proposal reflects the Bureau’s ongoing and substantive engagement with stakeholders in the marketplace, and will help industry meet its new reporting obligations.”