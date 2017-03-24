WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a proposal Friday that would give mortgage lenders more flexibility in collecting information on the race, sex and ethnicity of home loan applicants.
The bureau is proposing three changes to the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, including giving lenders the option of allowing mortgage applicants to self-identify certain demographic data such as race and ethnicity.
