National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts, one of the largest owners of private student loan debt, and Transworld Systems, its debt collector, have been ordered to pay at least $21.6 million to settle claims by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for wrongfully filing thousands of lawsuits against student loan borrowers.

On Monday, the CFPB announced a settlement with National Collegiate, which is made up of 15 Delaware trusts that own more than 800,000 private student loans. National Collegiate will pay at least $19.1 million to settle the claims, including at least $3.5 million in restitution to more than 2,000 consumers. The borrowers made loan payments after being sued by the trusts, in which documents were missing or the statute of limitations had expired, the CFPB said.