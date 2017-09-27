The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined an Indiana title company $1.25 million on Wednesday for steering borrowers to an affiliated title insurer without disclosing that three executives are owners of the insurer.

The CFPB found that Meridian Title in South Bend, Ind., failed to disclose its numerous executive relationships with Arsenal Insurance, a title insurer in Camden, Ind. The companies have offices in Indianapolis that are within five miles of each other.